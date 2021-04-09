On March 31, 2021, Shirley Ann Craft passed away peacefully at age 77 to rest in her eternal home. She was the daughter of the late William “Bill” and Mary Jane Johnson. Shirely was the biological mother of four children, However, many people considered Shirley as their mother in Christ.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Eugene Craft of Sand Gap, KY. She has two surviving siblings, Minnie Powell and Herman (Phyllis) Johnson.
Shirley was the mother of Gene (Tonia) Craft, Debbie Parsons, Bridget (Tony) Addison all of Sand Gap, KY. Shirley was blessed with six grandchildren, and many great grandchildren as well as a host of family whom she remained close to. She was a member of the Dry Fork Holiness Church.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by (son) Robert “Mitchell” Craft, (son-in-law) Gregory “Ike” Parsons, (sister) Olga Andrews and (brother-in-law) Therman Powell.
Shirley was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She would stop whatever she was doing to pray with her family and friends. Her family was the most important part of her life and she loved them with all her heart. She was the founder of her family’s Christian Faith and will forever hold a special place in the hearts of those who knew her.
Funeral service 1:00 PM Friday, April 2, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home in McKee, KY with Rev. Brandon Gray officiating. Burial will follow in the Cook Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jeremy Wagers, Tim Coyle, Derrick Craft, Dace Parsons, Don Powell and Louis Lakes. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
