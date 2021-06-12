Shirley Ann Madden was born July 13, 1944 in Jackson County, Kentucky and departed this life Friday May 28, 2021 at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky being 76 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Perry and Birtha Hicks Pennington.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 61 years, Roscoe Madden of McKee, Ky. and by two sons; Tim and wife Donna Madden, Tyner, Ky. and Jeff and wife Sherry Madden of McKee, Ky. She is also survived by four siblings, Donna Sue York of Tyner, David Reynolds of London, Mike Pennington and Brenda Hargrave both of Florida. She was blessed with the following grandchildren, Zoey Beth Madden, James Travis Madden, Kyra Madden, Shanay Day, Tiffany Medlock, Nathan Johnson, Steven Smith, Jobie Smith and Jessica Peters and by 12 great grandchildren also a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was also preceded in by the following siblings, Virgil Pennington, Ina Mae Fletcher, Jackie Reynolds, Danny Pennington and Jannette Burroughs.
Shirley was a member of the Blackwater Baptist Church also a member of the Order of the Easter Star.
Funeral services 11:00 A.M. Friday June 4, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Johnson and Bro. Brian Gabbard officiating with burial in the Hick-Reynolds Cemetery. Pallbearers were Josh Medlock, Travis Madden, Jobie Smith, James Day, Vernon Hargrave, & Mike Pennington. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
