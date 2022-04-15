Shirley Dunn Obituary

Shirley Dunn was born January 19, 1941, in Jackson County and departed this life Thursday, April 7, 2022, at her residence in Tyner at the age of 81. She was the daughter of the late Willie & Lizzie Belle Dunn.
Shirley is survived by her son, Roger Dunn of Tyner; by two brothers, Billy Dunn of McKee and Faron (Joyce) Carl of Sand Gap and by a sister, Agnus Dunn of Tyner. She was blessed with seven grandchildren, Brooke Clark, Chris Clark, Kendra Gabbard, Lyndsey Gabbard, Savannah Gabbard, Logan Bowden and Luke Gabbard and by one great granddaughter, Alena Taylor Dunn.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was also preceded in death by the following siblings, Wayne Dunn, David “Doc” Dunn, Betty Adkins, George Dunn, Daisy Dunn, Rhoda Dunn, and Bernice Dunn.
Shirley was a member of the Bond Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, April 11, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Thomas officiating. Burial to follow in the Dunn Cemetery. Pallbearers: Roger Dunn, Chris Clark, Logan Bowden, Faron Carl, Rob Williams & Kenneth Wilder. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
