Shirley (Muncy) Huff was born April 25, 1942 in Moore’s Creek and departed this life Monday, February 13, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington at the age of 80. She was the daughter of the late Elmer & Carrie (Bowling) Muncy.
Shirley is survived by two children, Rhondia Peters and Randall Huff; by a son in law, Fred Lainhart and by three siblings, Elizabeth “Sis” Vaughn, Cathleen Barrett and Keith Muncy. She was blessed with six grandchildren, Nina Johnson, Leigha Maxie, Leslee Peters, Fred Dustin Lainhart, Brent Huff and Lindsey Huff and by ten great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was also preceded in death by her husband, James D. Huff; by her daughter, Debbie Lainhart; son in law, Jack Peters and by a sister, Beatrice Britton.
Shirley was a member of the Green Hill Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held 12:30 PM Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Morgan officiating. Burial to follow in the Annville Cemetery. Pallbearers: Brent Huff, Dustin Lainhart, Fred Lainhart, Jeff Neeley & Danny Muncy. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
