Shirley Thompson was born February 16, 1950 and departed this life Sunday July 25, 2021 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky being 71 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Hester Gumm.
Shirley is survived five children; Lyndon Wayne McWhorter, Union, Ky., Connie Baldwin of Gray Hawk, Ky., Michelle Holland and Richard Turner of Manchester, Ky., Lisa Bishop and Mike of Manchester, Ky. and Donna and Eugene Carter of Tyner, Ky. also by the following siblings, Rickey Gumm and Senea Florence of Irvington, Ky. and a step son Jerry McWhorter. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Graveside services for Shirley were held 5:00 P.M. Sunday July 25, 2021 at the Holcomb Memorial Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
