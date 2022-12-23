Shirley (Tincher) Lainhart was born June 16, 1950 in Clay County and departed this life Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond, at the age of 72. She was the daughter of the late Ben Henry & Dovie (Sparks) Tincher.
Shirley is survived by her son, Scott Neeley and his wife Michelle of Gray Hawk and by three siblings, Carroll Lee Tincher of Berea, Rita Marlene Hutchens of Annville and Joyce Louise Rodgers of Anderson, S.C. She was blessed with four grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was also preceded in death by two children, Benjamin Neeley and Nicole Neeley.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Mitchell Baker officiating. Burial to follow in the Tincher & Peters Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
Pallbearers: Mike Rose, Kevin Randolph, Logan Baker, Tyler Bailey, Mike Barnett & Jim Owens. Honorary Pallbearers: Calviert Muncy and Wayne Renfro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.