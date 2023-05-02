Over the years, I’ve been fortunate enough to know several gentleman, and great women, that you could count on. These are the kind of folks that might share a pew with you, or live just down the road, but the common thread is that they could truly be counted on. Truly good people in a world with fewer of such daily. I deal with a large volume of people, as most of us do, in daily life. I refer to many of them as a good guy or such, but a much smaller percentage is labeled with a true “good people” tag. Not that my meager blessing upon their name makes two cents difference, but in my mental rolodex, it undoubtedly does.
When I think of good people, I instantly know of a handful that I could call right now with anything from a plumbing problem to borrowing a weed trimmer with no doubts they would deliver. It’s more the fact they are willing and eager to help moreover than the actual service. It’s a mentality. It isn’t a great shock for me to arrive home and discover a freshly plowed garden, graded driveway, or an offer of a free meal. These deeds aren’t attached to an Instagram posting or a request for a return favor. It’s a simple understanding that if you need me in the midnight hour to crawl under a house, I’ll be there to return the favor. While the notion might seem all too common, it isn’t. Many pay lip service to such, but don’t follow through in action. The distinction is character versus personality. Character is a person’s make up when no eyes are on them. We live in a world of selfishness and “gotta get mine” mentalities that will assure you in the restaurant that you can call if you need them, but in reality, they are scarce when needed. A step further is those that are proactive. That neighbor who sees the tree leaning precariously over your fence line and resolves that issue. The buddy who knows you’ve been strung out with life’s requirements and lays the trusty Sthil to the weeds. Those that see the woodpile dwindling and drops a few sticks off. The women who show up with a feast for a church member who is struggling. Those people are increasingly rare.
A few good men can change a neighborhood, a school, a workplace, and an atmosphere. The key reason for the decline if such us it requires self-sacrifice. It requires taking the spotlight off one’s self and shining a little on someone else without recognition. It means relinquishing ones own chores to lend a hand. If you know any, cherish them. Mark them down and place a gold star in that column. They are the very glue that binds our small communities together and sets us aside from the rest.
If you don’t know any, be the one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.