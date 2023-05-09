When we have water cooler conversation regarding camping nowadays it generally consists of talk of upgrading generators and how well the pull through site was laid out for the behemoth camper. While that is grand and I’m thankful daily that we live in a society that permits us such luxuries we would do well to always keep a eye on the rougher side for lessons. Think simpler this summer. Skip the slide out television and toss a backpack and tent in the trunk. Camping can be and is fun. All while unbeknownst to the children the escapades can be an learning experience. I would strongly encourage anyone, including myself, to get out and rough it this summer.
While I too appreciate a quality bed in the rental cabin or RV while on vacation the old weathered back can handle a few nights on the ground. The tradeoff is well worth it. You don’t have to drop a grand at Columbia on gear planning a 36 mile trek into the Himalayas. Start off in the shallow end of the pool. Build a solid foundation by taking smaller trips. Document what you need and cull much of the rest. Load the old beater pickup down and hit a local primitive park. You can roll a nylon hammock and rain fly into a softball size pack or pack the tent. A few days worth of food and minimal cookware will suffice. Plan a list on paper and pare down to save aggravation of unneeded clutter. Much of the day can be consumed by the simplistic acts of gathering fire wood, securing food and general camp upkeep.
One should plan a fair amount of remote hiking and treat it as a teaching experience. Identify trees by bark and leaf type. Note the effects of sun on certain sides of mountains. Point out overhangs that would make potential shelters. There is a lifetime of learning in our own backyards. Fishing or hunting if applicable should be treated the same. What are the fish eating in their natural habitats? Note that for bait purposes. Identify wild game sign from tracks, markings and scat. Where does the river flow and what does it pass by or connect to? Learn all your brain will hold then consume more.
Camping is indeed a fun activity but it can be so much more. It’s a way to unwind, unhook from modern society and reconnect to a way gone by. It’s learning lessons from the earth that may be necessary tools in a unstable world. It can cover everything from scouting, tracking, survival, proper packing and how to be lost or found in the woods. It can teach gourmet meals with skimpy ingredients and what you dragged in. It can teach you the need for a piece and peace. Save some wear on the old recreational vehicles tires this year. Leave the gas cap on the generator. Get in the dirt and live like you mean it. You’ll be surprised how much sound there is when there is nothing to hear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.