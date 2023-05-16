Half a tank of gas was just enough to transport three beagles and two green behind the ear fifteen year olds from Peter’s Rd to Allen Cave to plow through briar thickets.
Half a tank would run about ten dollars of hard earned cash and as many sticky console cup holder recovered quarter’s as you could dig out. That amount would get you two fishing trips to Indian Creek and a detour clutch dumping burnout on Tussey Hill squeezed in the middle.
Those few hard earned hay dollars in the tank represented the best of the teenage years. It was burned tires, mud slung and grabbing second gear from the Shell. It was the first taste of freedom out from under parents. It was responsibly earned, lost and tossed aside.
Half a tank meant freedom to row through 4 gears and the FM dial both in search of something just off the beaten path. Tearing down a gravel road has a way of making all outside that cramped cab slow down.
Half a tank is plenty to get you anywhere but the school you were supposed to be attending that day. Hanging out with with no real direction or plans in the back of Baptist parking lots sorting life out.
Long before fueling up was a necessary daily task. Long before transportation was a grinding comute to and from work. Before we chased our tails in circles keeping even with the daily fray. Back then a half a tank and a few dollars in the pocket was as coveted as three wishes from a magic lamp. A half a tank would get you completely lost and finding things simultaneously.
