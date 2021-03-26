JC Sun Breaking Crime

According to information supplied by the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk, a shooting took place at the Gray Hawk Landing on Thursday night (03/25/2021). The incident resulted in the shooting victim being transported to the hospital to receive medical treatment. The shooter was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Detention Center. 

Stay tuned to next week's issue of the Jackson County Sun for all the details!

