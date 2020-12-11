Shooting on Morrill Kirby Knob Road

Sheriff Paul Hays indicated that he and his Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred last Wednesday. Pete Truett posted the following to social media: “Reward offered on any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever shot at our son. He was driving on Morrill Kirby Knob about 1/2-1 mile from 2004 this morning (December 02nd) when a vehicle came up behind him and 2 of his cousins. They shot and hit the truck 5 times.”
If anyone has any information regarding the incident please contact Sheriff Paul Hays at 606-287-7121.
