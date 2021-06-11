The shooting range at Taylorsville Lake Wildlife Management Area will be closed June 14-16 for routine maintenance and repairs to high-impact areas along the main berm of the range. Click here for a map of all Kentucky Fish and Wildlife shooting ranges. We apologize for any inconvenience.
editor's pick alert
Shooting Range at Taylorsville Lake Wildlife Management Area will be temporarily closed
- KY F&WR
-
-
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for May 29, 2021
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
Latest News
- Delphine (Kirby) Clemons Obituary
- SENATOR BRANDON J. STORM: GENERAL ASSEMBLY KICKS OFF INTERIM PERIOD
- John "Bud" Clemmons Obituary
- NEW BOAT RAMP BRINGS TOURISM, OUTDOOR RECREATION TO WEST LOUISVILLE
- KEEP THE “WILD” IN WILDLIFE
- Shooting Range at Taylorsville Lake Wildlife Management Area will be temporarily closed
- Cruise For A Cause on June 12: Fundraiser for Beattyville flood relief
- N.C. Baptist leaders join call for probe of SBC Executive Committee
Most Popular
Articles
- Cameron Arrested for Alleged Rape and Sodomy with Underage Females
- 260-pound black bear struck, killed in Kentucky car crash
- Kentucky attorney faces more human trafficking charges
- Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Accident in Clay County
- Sheriff Hays Recovers Over $10,000 Worth of Stolen Lottery Tickets
- White House Clinics Raises Its Minimum Wage to $15
- JCHS Generals Baseball team Receives Honors from Coaches Association
- Patricia Ann (Robinson) Carpenter Obituary
- Sheriff Hays Announces Traffic Check Points
- Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Four-Wheeler
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on taking a vacation this year?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.