One thing that everyone wants to see is our County, thriving and doing well in every area it can. It does trouble us when we see a business close or struggle. Recently we learned of 2 businesses having trouble to sustain in the City Limits of McKee. One was the Pizza Station and the other Family Dollar. The owners of the Pizza Station are having trouble finding employees which is a challenge for small businesses. They are very hopeful to be able to reopen soon and rise above the challenges that exist in operating a small business. What can we do to help them as citizens and fellow patrons? Eat there as often as we can. The key to a small business surviving in a small town is the citizens that live there. We have to trade with businesses local in order for them to survive. Shop Local. The money we spend to travel outside of the County to shop adds up sooner rather than later, then we complain and bicker about Jackson County not having anything. Local businesses need local patrons to survive. Myself, nor the Fiscal Court, can keep a business here and open, it takes us all to make it happen. Let’s believe in ourselves and support one another to see things progress.
I stopped by the Family Dollar store in McKee this morning to speak with them about the news of them soon closing. The answer they gave me was simple. The Corporation informed them that sales were just not enough to keep it in operation. Again, not enough people are shopping there to keep it open. I left my contact information with the young lady working and told her to pass it along to the district manager. I would love to see it stay open for our citizens and the employees that operate it. I am still waiting on their call and hope they do reach out. If there is anything we can do to encourage them to stay we want to do that. In the meantime, shop there. I have people ask me all the time, why can’t we have more and bigger businesses? I will be quite honest in my answer. Until Jackson County supports what we already have no new business will see the need to open up here. We can make the calls, offer incentives for businesses to locate, give tax breaks for developers, as we already do, but it takes all of Jackson County to see Jackson County grow. Please support our local businesses.
I have some important meetings coming up next week. On Monday I will be meeting with the Governors Advisor, Rocky Adkins and members of the Cabinet for Economic Development. We are going to be discussing the old Mid-South Property and what we can do to see a company build there. First, we have to prove we have a workforce. We are doing everything we can to prove that by finishing up our Work Ready Community status with the State. We filed for an extension and were granted that by Economic Development and they know we are doing everything we can to show a strong workforce. The old Mid-South site is the most promising site we have because of the infrastructure in place as well it’s close proximity to I-75. It is the card we want to play when looking for a major employer. I am praying we see something good come from these meetings.
The Fiscal Court is looking at a system to assist in search and rescue for elderly or high loss risk citizens. This system is called “Project Lifesaver” and was originally designed to locate missing dementia patients. It consists of a transmitter and a locater bracelet worn by the citizen with dementia. The Fiscal Court wants to know if the public would be interested in this type of equipment for loved ones who may get out and get lost because of health issues like dementia. If so, contact Judge Gabbard at 606-287-8562. Before we set this up, we need to know if our citizens are interested.
Finally, I had no choice but to issue a burn ban this past Tuesday, November 8. With the amount of fires we have had in the County and the extreme dry conditions we are seeing, we felt it was the best option at the time. We hope to be able to lift it as soon as we have some sufficient rainfall. I will keep it in effect until further notice.
Have a blessed week.
