While at a funeral recently of a family member the realization crept in that if I live a full life to old age I’m already halfway there. That isn’t a statement of woe or distraught thoughts but simply a fact. In conjunction with this and my continuous study of history it makes for a stark realization of just how short our time aboard this spinning rock is. We no matter the age of passing have a relatively short span to accomplish anything that we desire. Spend each moment accordingly.
Seemingly at fault with the chatter to start I highly recommend against dwelling on impending death. I am aware that time is undefeated but choose to make the best of my days. Seems so simple yet many get so bogged down in trivial daily life that they truly forget to live. My humble recommendations to do just that?
1) Be happy. Nothing is more draining than either being the guilty party or being in the company of folks that treat life like a chore to accomplish daily. Constant negativity will drag you and those around you down. It will eventually alienate you and further feed into the vicious cycle.
2) Avoid unnecessary drama and those that deal in it. That gossip table in the break room may be the most appealing but beware of that quagmire. There is an abundance of worthy issues where conflict and confrontation is applicable. Worrying over what person is talking to a ex from ten year ago isn’t that situation. People become obsessed over issues that have no relevancy to their life to the point they harm their current happiness. Just say no is applicable to more than drugs.
3) Life is short and most of your accomplishments will be only remembered by those close to you. Make a mark but leave that impression on those that matter. The rat race of keeping up with the Jones clan or the 485 others you compare yourself to on social media gains nothing. You should by all means push yourself and try to leave a lasting legacy of something important. Those that matter will recall fondly how you spent your time more so than your money.
The wrap? Life is far less stressful than we make it out to be. Life can often be so good if we just allow it. Get out and live. Stay out of other’s nonsense but if the occasion truly calls for involvement go all in. Birthdays and dates of deaths aren’t nearly as important as what we do with that time falling between the two.
