A social circle of wise men is worthy of a listening ear. A benefit of being an old soul is finding a place at the table amongst decades of life experience, notable success, and serious failure. Locker room jargon does not desist in old age. An inquisitive mind, however, can always walk away from the table with a cud of wisdom to chew on. The art of storytelling and perspective is a personal favorite. The most admirable quality of generations before my own is the embrace of simplicity and its contribution to a fulfilling life.
Many a man in this immediate region of Appalachia were raised in abject poverty. Men were reared as G.I.’s, bussed to a basic training camp with what knowledge a grade school education provided, branded with mechanical inclination from the farm, and most possess enough common sense to cure the world’s problems. Some shipped north to Ohio and Indiana to forge a living in a factory. Some stuck it out at home, maintaining the family farm keeping the dream alive another generation. Despite suffering, change, and limited opportunity, I am yet to meet a man of this era who lived an unfulfilling life. The common denominator seems to be the implied embrace of simplicity in thought.
Poverty did not quench the spirit of these men. Poverty was just an obstacle to overcome. Hard work promised a better life than they had growing up. Diligence fashioned a better life for the family. Prudence over time molded the family name into a local legacy if nothing else. Simplicity.
Hard work is not fulfilling itself. A career or an above average hourly wage may sustain for a season, but it cannot fulfill. Fulfillment comes from doing what our hand finds to do and resolving to do it well. Fulfillment comes from observing the days accomplishments with a sense of satisfaction that we fixed, built, planned, and completed something. To most, a to do list is menial. At sundown however, the mornings to do lists become the days accomplishments; a fulfilling day that facilitates a fulfilling week, month and so on.
I cannot control the seasons of suffrage that ebb and flow my way. I can view them simply as the next obstacle to work through or let them defeat me. In the end, it would be a travesty to reflect on a life lived without overcoming any hardship, without exerting myself to the physical, mental, and spiritual limits, and without the satisfaction of knowing where I started in correlation to where I stand. Like the generations before us, we realize there is no perfect life. There is just life and simply stated, we had best get on with it.
