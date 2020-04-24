On Friday, April 17, 2020 Sheriff Paul Hays responded to the scene of a one-vehicle accident along KY Hwy 30 approximately 2.8 miles east of Tyner, KY. The accident report provided by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department indicates that around 3:10 a.m. Michael B. McWhorter, 38, of Tyner, KY was driving a blue 2017 Ram Model 1500 traveling from Blackwater Road onto KY 30 at a very high rate of speed. As the vehicle rounded a curve the right wheels dropped off the shoulder of the road. The vehicle went over an earth embankment and continued for approximately 110 feet prior to striking a tree with the right front of the vehicle. The report filed by Sheriff Hays states that the operator of the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt and died as a result of the collision. Multiple air bags deployed, however, the collision was so dramatic that McWhorter had to be extricated by mechanical means from the vehicle by the Pond Creek and Gray Hawk Fire Departments. Assistant Coroner, Lonnie Hacker, pronounced McWhorter deceased at the scene. The Sheriff’s report indicates that alcohol may have been involved in the accident. The coroner’s office advised that blood or urine would be drawn to determine substances in the blood of the deceased.
McWhorter is the son of Donna Williams (Shark) of Clay County and of the late Kenny McWhorter.
In addition to his mother, Blake is also survived by his wife, Ashley (Bingham) McWhorter and by two children, Lane & Leah all of Tyner, KY.
