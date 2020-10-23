CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (10/22/2020) "God has put forgiveness on my heart because I have seen the power of forgiveness," Chris Singleton, inspirational speaker and former professional baseball player, said at Campbellsville University's Oct. 14 chapel service.
Singleton shared how he keeps his perspective on life in check by reminding himself of struggle moments that have led him to be where he is today and that inspire him to speak of love, unity and forgiveness.
"These struggle moments push me forward in my life when times get tough," Singleton said.
Singleton said he thinks about how one misinformed person changed his life when they murdered his mother, Shardona Coleman-Singleton, and eight other people in a shooting at Charleston Emanuel AME Church in 2015.
"My mother was literally killed because of the color of her skin," he said.
Singleton said people often ask him how he is able to spread his message of unified love and forgiveness after experiencing such tragedy first hand, but that those moments of struggle help him to know how important it is to speak up and follow the will of God.
"How could I not forgive when I know I've already been forgiven," he said. "Forgiveness is freedom."
He said Proverbs 24:10 is an important Bible verse he clung to as a freshman in college while playing baseball. However, he realized God revealed that scripture to him to help him through the worst day of his life when his mother was killed.
"God knew I needed that scripture when I told my brother and sister that we would never see our mother again," he said.
"Sometimes God is speaking to us without us even knowing it," Singleton said about opening up and listening to God's call.
He said the power of prayer helped him to overcome the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) he was experiencing from losing his mother. He said having a strong relationship with God through prayer has allowed him to overcome the adversity he has faced and continue to speak openly about it.
"I am a living testament that prayer works," Singleton said.
