Sister Louise Peters was born September 23, 1943 in Madison County and departed this life Friday, June 25, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, at the age of 77. She was the daughter of the late Alex & Ruby (Abner) Gipson.
Louise is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Kenny) Brock of Annville and Rita (Bobby) Wagers of Annville. She is also survived by her siblings, J.J. (Joan) Gipson and Wayne (Sylvia) Gipson of Richmond, IN, Dorothy Johns of Richmond, KY, Esther Gipson of Nicholasville, and Sandra Biggs of Annville. Louise was blessed with the following grandchildren, Bradley (Jackie) Brock, Heather (Jay) Wright, Courtney (Shawn) Potter, Derek (Crystal) Wagers, Jeremy (Ashley) Wagers, and Matthew (Stephanie) Wagers; fifteen great grandchildren, Jackson Brock, Anna Brock, Evan Brock, LaDessa Wright, Ben Wright, JaHanna Wright, Caleb Potter, Cainan Potter, Chloe Potter, Jaden Wagers, Dawson Wagers, Braylon, Wagers, Addisyn Wagers, Olivia Wagers and Chandler Wagers and a special niece Jean Coffey.
In addition to her parents, Louise was also preceded in death by her husband Rev. Lee Peter; her son, Dwayne Lee Peters and her siblings, Lonnie, James “Bud”, Roberta and Melissa.
Louise was a member of the Morentown Pentecostal Church in London.
Funeral service will be 12 Noon Saturday, July 3, 2021 at the Lakes Funeral Home’s Bradshaw Chapel with Pastor Bradley Brock officiating. Entombment will be in the Peters & Tincher Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jay Wright, Shawn Potter, Derrick, Jeremy, & Matthew Wagers, Jackson Brock, Benjamin Wright and Wayne Biggs. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
