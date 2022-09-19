MANCHESTER, Ky. (September 19, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that slide operations will take place on KY 3630 in Jackson County and will be closed to through traffic between the intersection with KY 577 (mile point 0.643) and intersection with KY 2002 (mile point 2.965). This closure is needed for slide repair at the 1.42 mile point.
The closure will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21 and will not reopen to through traffic until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
