Attending several graduate ceremonies in recent weeks I am reminded we are sheltered and blessed in rural Eastern Kentucky. In a public school system that often makes headlines for allowing adult banter to be pushed on children we are fortunate. When a vocal minority seems to hold sway in larger systems trotting out drag shows and gender studies we are hiding from the world in these mountain shadows.
When larger metropolitan schools cave to pressure to omit prayers, blessings and anything deemed religious adjacent we have a handful with backbone that allows ceremonies to proceed unashamedly. I witnessed this from students, faculty and guest speakers with measure of pride in my heart. It’s not about mandatory religion as the opponents like to shout. It’s the acknowledgement that we are founded as a Christian nation and luckily hang on to much of that in these sheltered hills. It the idea that morals still mean something. It’s a humbleness and sincerity. Just a feeling of home cooking so to speak.
We often complain of poor road conditions, lack of jobs and the myriad of afflictions that plauge rural towns but we have it good. Beyond good. Protect these ways and places. They are fading fast in a ever changing landscape where many either don’t believe or are afraid to speak on it. Whether they cave to political correctness out of fear of job loss or they truly have strayed it matters not. Once lost it is lost.
We are the last of a way of life and it truly matters. Save the small towns and all they bring.
