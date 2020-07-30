Shootings, robberies, car thefts, burglaries, domestic violence, drunk and disorderly, everything imaginable has been occurring in Jackson County lately. I cannot recall a time when so many bad things happened in such a short time. What is the common denominator? Almost every single instance has something to do with drugs and/or alcohol. Combine that with the Covid outbreak and the heat of summer for a storm of illegal activity. Just this week, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and KSP have partnered for several major investigations resulting in multiple arrests. One of the participants, Bobby Lee Couch, who was wanted for several major crimes in our county and Clay County was arrested in Clay County on Sunday July 26 just before midnight. We are pleased that no one was injured and a dangerous man is now in custody.
School is scheduled to begin very soon in Jackson County. Many parents are concerned for the safety of their children and, conversely, many parents wondered how they were going to keep their children home as they went to work.. There are no easy answers to this dilemma, but there are some basic things to remember as we dive into this new school year. The school leadership will have the schools as clean and sanitized as possible at the beginning of the school year. You should constantly remind your children to frequently wash their hands, try to distance themselves where possible and wear masks when in a close public setting. Parents should never send a child to school if they present any type of illness, such as a cough, runny nose, fever or body aches. I hope and pray someone finds a cure soon.
On Saturday, July 25, 2020, I was investigating a missing juvenile case when I encountered Jason Holtz on Williams Hollow Road. Jason was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance after I located approximately 2 1/2 ounces of Meth in his possession and a large quantity of cash money. Holtz offered no resistance and was lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center.
The missing juvenile mentioned earlier is Airvoy Jackson, a fifteen year old male who has been missing for several days now. Airvoy ran away from home in the middle of the night and has not yet been located. If you have any information on his location, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 606-287-712. The juvenile is in no criminal trouble at this time, but we need to locate him and take him home.
Last week the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to sixty-nine calls for service. We opened three criminal cases and made four criminal arrests. We investigated three traffic accidents, waited on the courts and served volumes of criminal and civil documents. We appreciate the support of the community and any information that helps our officers solve crimes. Thank you for every kindness.
