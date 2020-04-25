Sonya Sharlene Riggs was born August 13, 1962 in Xenia, OH and departed this life Sunday, April 12, 2020 at her residence in Tyner, being 57 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Edward & Wanda (Durham) Lipscomb.
Sonya is survived by three children, Cassie Pennington (Russell) of Tyner, Gerald Riggs of Keavy, and Stephanie Brook (Tim) of Dayton, OH. She is also survived by a brother, Gary Thomas of Ohio. Sonya was blessed with five grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Sonya was also preceded in death by a sister, Kay Thomas.
Graveside service Carl Seals Cemetery with Bro. Doug Smith officiating. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com
