Candice Williams accomplished a major milestone on March 30th against the Barbourville Lady Tigers. She entered the game needing thirteen strikeouts to reach a total of 500 for her career, which few players actually achieve. She needed to strike out all three batters in the last inning to reach the milestone. Although the pressure was high, she struck out all three batters to reach 500. Not only did she reach 500, but also it made her the all-time leading strike out leader for the Lady Generals. Coach Tillery stated that he is very proud of her accomplishment. He went on to say that she works very hard at her craft and she is very deserving of every accolade that she earns. Needless to say, since Candice is only a sophomore, there are many more accomplishments in her future.
featured editor's pick
Sophomore Candice Williams Joins the “500-Strikes Club” as Lady Generals Pitcher
- Submitted by Coach Gary D. Tillery
-
-
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Jackson County Track and Field teams Compete in Leslie County
- Sophomore Candice Williams Joins the “500-Strikes Club” as Lady Generals Pitcher
- Lady Generals Softball Season Record Now 4-3
- Welfare Check Results in Drug-Related Arrest of Tyner Man
- Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly - Egg-isting One Week Till Easter
- LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: Legislature adjourns 2023 Regular Session
- James Jayme Marcum: Let Us Have Informed Controversy
- Kentucky's Congressional Delegation Urges Major Disaster Declaration for February Storms
Most Popular
Articles
- Local Man Arrested Passed Out in Running Vehicle at Gas Pump
- Letter to the Editor
- Confrontation at Gas Station After Passing Out at Poker Machine Lands Local man in Jail
- LEGISLATIVE UPDATE: Governor signs bills into law
- Child Abuse Investigation Results in Three Drug-Related Arrests
- Deeds Recorded at the Jackson County Clerk's Office 03/21/2023 - 03/27/2023
- Front Line Heroes: Eddie Marks – PRTC Line Crew Foreman - Keeping Us "Connected" in Times of Emergency
- Jackson County High School’s Brayden Dezarn and Jacob Gray finish 9th in the Student Angler Federation State Tournament
- Kentucky Leads Nation for Highest Child Abuse and Neglect Rate for 3rd Year in a Row
- Freedom Ridge Welcome Center Celebrates Grand Opening - Holds First Cruisin’ the Square & Block Party
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.