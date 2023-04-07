Candice Williams

Sophomore Candice Williams joined the "500-Strike Club" for the Lady Generals and she still has a lot of softball left to play!!

Candice Williams accomplished a major milestone on March 30th against the Barbourville Lady Tigers.  She entered the game needing thirteen strikeouts to reach a total of 500 for her career, which few players actually achieve.  She needed to strike out all three batters in the last inning to reach the milestone.  Although the pressure was high, she struck out all three batters to reach 500.  Not only did she reach 500, but also it made her the all-time leading strike out leader for the Lady Generals.  Coach Tillery stated that he is very proud of her accomplishment.  He went on to say that she works very hard at her craft and she is very deserving of every accolade that she earns.  Needless to say, since Candice is only a sophomore, there are many more accomplishments in her future.  

Tags

Recommended for you