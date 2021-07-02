FRANKFORT (June 30, 2021) –The Kentucky Animal Control Advisory Board is inviting county and metropolitan governments in Kentucky to apply for grants to spay and neuter dogs and cats.
The board will award up to $3,000 to each government on a competitive basis. No match is required, but preference will be given to applicants offering more matching dollars.
Governments may partner with non-profit organizations to obtain the best use of resources. Applicants are strongly encouraged to seek out the best price possible for the average anticipated cost per alteration, as grant amounts will be based in part on those costs. Favorable ranking will be given to spay/neuter programs that are mandatory.
Kentucky county and metro governments interested in applying for spay/neuter grants can download the application at kyspayneuter.com.
Emailed or scanned applications must be received by Thursday, July 15. Email all documents and required attachments to michael.grant@ky.gov. No faxed or mailed applications will be accepted.
The majority of funds for the program come from the sale of spay/neuter license plates. The board encourages Kentucky motorists to buy the plate when they buy or renew their vehicle licenses so the program may continue. You also may donate online or by check.
The Animal Control Advisory Board was established in 1998 by the Kentucky General Assembly. The duties of the board include making recommendations to the Kentucky agriculture commissioner relating to animal control issues, evaluating applications for disbursement of animal care and control funds, establishing shelter standards, and creating training programs. It is attached to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture for administrative purposes.
For more information, go to kyspayneuter.com. If you have questions, contact michael.grant@ky.gov.
