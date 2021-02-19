“We believe that access to health insurance is a right for every Kentuckian. Expanded health care has helped us to have fewer COVID-19 deaths per capita than most states,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “President Biden signed an executive order that activated a special three-month health care enrollment period, which started Feb. 15 and will last until May 15. The Special Enrollment Period is for Americans to get quality, affordable health care coverage through their state’s health insurance marketplace.”
Kentucky residents currently uninsured may qualify for financial help to pay for health coverage or free coverage through Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
Kentuckians may get help with enrolling in several ways:
- Visit HealthCare.gov and submit an application, or update an application that has already been started.
- Visit kynect.ky.gov, a one-stop portal for finding health coverage and other benefits.
- Kentuckians may also call 855-459-6328 for assistance.
- And lastly, another option is contacting a health insurance agent currently licensed in Kentucky.
