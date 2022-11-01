This past week, the state of Oklahoma executed a man who twenty years ago, in a fit of rage for having his video game interrupted; made the “choice” to slam his infant daughter so hard into her crib it severed her spine and killed her. It was a fitting punishment (though I’d argue the Chinese method of a coup de grace delivered at the foot of the courthouse steps immediately after the guilty verdict would have been far more humane). I hope the man had been obedient to the Lord Jesus Christ before leaving this world. If so, I trust his precious little girl hugged his neck in forgiveness and welcomed him home. Still, a civilized society does not tolerate the shedding of innocent blood.
In about a fortnight, Americans will take to the polls and be given the opportunity to strike a blow against the head of the Biden Family Crime Syndicate and his fellow authoritarians who have, in record time, nearly ran our republic into the ground. Here in Kentucky, voters will also be tasked with clearly defining in Amendment 2 on the ballot that NOTHING in our state constitution provides a woman with a “right” to kill her child out of convenience or force taxpayers to pay for such barbarism.
Millions of Democrat dollars have poured into Kentucky to spread flat out lies concerning Amendment 2. It has NEVER been against the law in the State of Kentucky to remove a baby who has died a natural death in the womb from its mother before she turns septic. It has NEVER been against the law in the State of Kentucky to remove a baby trapped in its mother’s fallopian tube during an unsurvivable ectopic pregnancy. Every hospital in the State of Kentucky could perform those legitimate, life saving procedures before the heinous, now debunked, 1973 Roe decision; and every hospital will continue to be able to perform those same procedures once Amendment 2 receives a majority of YES votes on 8 November 2022. What will be stopped forever by voting “Yes” on Amendment 2 will be the cold, calculated murders which used to take place on a daily basis at the Louisville abortion mills.
“But what of incest and rape?” First, do not insult our intelligence; loopholes apart from strictly saving a woman’s life will simply be used as convenient excuses by ghoulish “doctors” already hip deep in the blood of children. Second, since when does a civilized society punish an innocent party (a baby) for the sins or crimes of another?
