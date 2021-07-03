We were at my son’s home out of state when the sad news reached us of the death of our lifelong friend and next door neighbor, Doyle Williams. His was a life of public service (he was also an Army veteran; plank holder in the Sand Gap Volunteer Fire Department; and a successful businessman thanks to the tireless help of his wife, Sandra). Doyle Williams and another teacher also acted heroically on 18 September 1989 in defense of our county’s children, and that’s an unpublished story which deserves to be told.
On that late summer morning, a conspiracy was put into motion which had been hatched to use firearms in order to take fellow students hostage at the Jackson County High School. As young people wisely poured from the school’s exits after an initial shotgun blast into the first floor ceiling by the perpetrator; Doyle rounded the back of the building from his Industrial Arts classroom and began to move toward the front of the school through the panicked back parking lot crowd streaming in the opposite direction. Another shotgun blast from the hostage taker through the seized US History classroom window confirmed to Williams the school was under attack; it was at that point Doyle retrieved what he described to me a couple of years ago as a 12 gauge pump action shotgun in “riot” configuration, stored in his locked personal vehicle.* Now armed as he reapproached the outside of the classroom in which the hostages were being held, another male teacher exited the building nearby via the gym’s side doors. Doyle told the fellow teacher if he had a gun in his car, to get it; that teacher then retrieved a .38 caliber revolver from his nearby locked vehicle. The men then positioned themselves along the wall near the shot out classroom window where Doyle spoke quietly, but firmly: “If he starts shooting these kids; we’re going to stop him.”
Those two teachers acted exactly as they should have. They were in position, capable, and committed to ending any carnage which very well could have taken place; yet they did not unnecessarily escalate the situation. The police? The KSP SRT “operators” were still more than an hour away, but thanks to the true “first responders” of Williams and his partner; those students were protected within a matter of seconds.
Once local police finally began arriving, (This is no knock against our policemen. They simply cannot spontaneously “materialize,” hence why we MUST have on-site armed school personnel at ALL our schools.) Doyle and his fellow protector discreetly secured their safety/rescue equipment back into their vehicles.
That type of man and leader was Doyle Williams. As the great Paul Harvey famously signed off for so many decades, “And now you know...the rest of the story.”
*Note to Current Teachers: The two teachers’ storage and bearing of firearms on Kentucky public school ground as described above was lawful then; as it remains, today.
“...we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor.”
Shane Morris is a retired soldier and teacher. Contact at sigm11@yahoo.com (Subject: “NtC”)
