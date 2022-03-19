I was able to represent Jackson County recently in a variety of meeting that encompassed everyone from the Governor to other neighboring County Officials. I have been in meetings that dealt with everything from the Old Midsouth Property to the Economic Development opportunities that we have as a region in Southern KY. Jackson County has some very diverse opportunities ahead of us this coming year. We want to make the best out of every opportunity and treat every request as if it will be what puts Jackson County on the map.
Besides meetings, I have also been trying to get everything organized and going on our Grant projects. Flat Lick Falls RV Park has been an ongoing project and is getting closer everyday to completion. We have started Concrete construction of the RV pads and the finished product will be very nice. We are trying to put together a great outdoor retreat for visitors and citizens alike and Flat Lick Falls looks to be the place for it to be. I certainly believe it will be a hot spot this Summer in Jackson County.
I plan to attend the City Council Meeting next week to finalize an agreement on the upcoming splash pad project. We have a design ready we like as well as quotes on the construction. What we will need next is an interlocal agreement between the Fiscal Court and the City to spell out the maintenance and operation of the facility. This will be a very exciting add to recreation in our community once it’s complete and open. We should be ready to bid this project out in the near futures. This will be paid for from American Rescue Act Funds.
We did have a light pole fall at Worthington Park in Annville recently. We have been waiting for weather to cooperate so we could start that park renovation project but unfortunately, we haven’t been able to get going. Every light pole will need to be replaced as well as new ones installed on the small field. I expect to have to temporarily close the park during the renovation for the sole purpose of Citizens Safety. This will be advertised and we hope to not affect the upcoming Little League season. We will do our best to not hinder Park operations no longer than we need to. Public Safety is out top priority.
I will finish by saying that we are watching the current economic situation in our Country very closely, especially fuel prices. Fuel prices do play a very big role in County Government. Every Department of County Government has something that consumes fuel. So far, we have seen about a $2,000 increase in costs to operate solely from fuel. We may need to look at areas that we will need to cut back on expenses in order to offset the cost until fuel prices decline. Essential operations are exactly that, essential, and we will find a way to make them happen. I am concerned however that this will cut into road maintenance and other efforts this year. We will have to wait and see how this all goes in the next few weeks.
Have a blessed week.
