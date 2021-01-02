The 2020-2021 JCHS Generals will be an interesting team to watch this year. They may be unranked during the preseason polls but be ready for this team to surprise some teams. This team is bigger than you would expect, they are scrappy on defense and have several deadly shooters on the squad. 13th Region Hall of Fame Head Coach Greg Parrett is excited about this team.
Head Coach Greg Parrett reported, “The Covid-19 has changed many things in our normal routine of daily life, including the 20-21 High School Basketball season. We are hopeful the season will kick off Jan 4th with a home game against Leslie County followed by a Home Game with South Laurel on Jan 7th if everything goes well. The gym capacity will be limited to 15 % capacity with equal number of tickets distributed to participants. Please follow JCHS facebook page for updates as this will be a week to week process. You can find a complete schedule for the Generals at KHSAA.org/ Rhiherds scoreboard boys basketball 20-21.
The Generals are hoping to get to play this season. The Generals will be led by Senior Guards Clay Akemon and Zander Terry with expected contributions from Seniors Zach Parrett and Orin Frost. The Junior class will bring some good help to the floor with Andrew Madden, Colby Bales, and Kody Bowling. The Sophomores class contains some talented players in Jude Lakes, Andrew Gabbard , and Korey Vickers . Freshman Carter Cunagin and 8th grader Tydus Summers hope to fight for some Varsity action also . The Generals will be composed of mature Guards and good shooters. They will look to push tempo while looking to share the ball for excellent shot selection.”
SENIOR GENERALS
