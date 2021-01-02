JC Sun Sports Report

 The 2020-2021 JCHS Generals will be an interesting team to watch this year. They may be unranked during the preseason polls but be ready for this team to surprise some teams. This team is bigger than you would expect, they are scrappy on defense and have several deadly shooters on the squad. 13th Region Hall of Fame Head Coach Greg Parrett is excited about this team.

2020-2021 Generals Basketball Team.jpeg

Front Row: (Left to Right) 

#    Player       Hgt   Grade   Position

15- L Clifton     5'8    9           G

44 Z Parrett     6'0    12         C

24  Z Terry       6'0    12        G

23  C Akemon  6'0   12          G

20  A Madden   5'10  11        G/F

3   T Summers  5'11  8         G

5   K Vickers     5'10  10       G/F

Second Row  Left to Right 

11  A. Gabbard   5'10   10      G

13  O. Frost        6'1     12     G

14  C. Bales       6'4     11     G/F

10  C Cunagin     6'4     9      G/F

32 K Bowling       6'3     11     F/C

33 K Ward           6'4     8      F/C

0   L Dezarn        5'11    8       G

1   Don Cunagin   6'2     8       F

 

Not Pictured      Jude Lakes    6'0   10        G

                        Creed Lawson  6’0  10       G 

 

Coaches :  Kelvin Bingham, Tanner Harris, Greg Parrett, Jeanenna Summers, Niel Terry

 

Head Coach Greg Parrett reported, “The Covid-19 has changed many things in our normal routine of daily life, including the 20-21 High School Basketball season.  We are hopeful the season will kick off Jan 4th with a home game against Leslie County followed by a Home Game with South Laurel on Jan 7th if everything goes well.   The gym capacity will be limited to 15 % capacity with equal number of tickets distributed to participants.   Please follow JCHS facebook page for updates as this will be a week to week process.  You can find a complete schedule for the Generals at KHSAA.org/ Rhiherds scoreboard boys basketball 20-21.

     The Generals are hoping to get to play this season.  The Generals will be led by Senior Guards Clay Akemon and Zander Terry with expected contributions from Seniors Zach Parrett and Orin Frost.  The Junior class will bring some good help to the floor with Andrew Madden, Colby Bales, and Kody Bowling.   The Sophomores class contains some talented players in Jude Lakes, Andrew Gabbard , and Korey Vickers . Freshman Carter Cunagin and 8th grader Tydus Summers hope to fight for some Varsity action also .   The Generals will be composed of mature Guards and good shooters.  They will look to push tempo while looking to share the ball for excellent shot selection.” 

SENIOR GENERALS

Z Parrett.jpeg

Senior Zach Parrett
Z Terry.jpeg

Senior Zander Terry
Clay Akemon.jpeg

Senior Clay Akemon
O Frost.jpeg

Senior Orin Frost

2020-2021 JCHS Cheerleaders

Front Row: (left-right) Justina Ruble, Zoie Moore, Maci Robinson, Emily Summers, Belle Shearer, Laikyn Robinson, Destiny Grimes

Back Row: (left-right) Hannah Eversole, Emma Pennington, Mackenzie Allen, Brooklyn Madden, Gabi Hornsby, Katelyn Vickers, Natalie Sandlin, Larkin Vaughn, Dezaray Hammonds

Not Pictured: Rachel Mullins, Sydney Baldwin, Paige Martin, Kadey Allen, Sarah Combs

Coaches: Shelby Denham, Rosana Denham, Melissa Anderson

MEET the COACHES

Coach Greg Parrett Sarah Elliot and Shay Lunsford being Inducted into 13t Region Hall of Fame.jpg

One on One with Coach Greg Parrett

Coach Parrett will be starting his 10th season as Boys Basketball Coach at JCHS.  The Generals will be seeking their 5th trip to the Regional Tourney under Coach Parrett and their first trip to Rupp Arena . This will be the start of Coach Parrett's 26th season in some form of Coaching Basketball. Coach Parrett has Coached in Rockcastle, Owsley, Laurel, and Jackson Counties in different capacities. Coach Parrett has been involved with coaching at all levels of secondary schools including Elementary,  Middle School, and High School basketball with both boys and girls programs. 

Coach Parrett has been blessed to be a part of one KHSAA state runner up team, 3 KHSAA Elite 8 teams, 2 All A State Championships, One All A State Runner -up, One Elite 8 All A State team 4 Regional Championships , 2 Regional Runner -Ups, 5 All A Regional Championships , 4 District Titles, 9 District Runner-Ups , 1 Cumberland Falls Invitational Championship and MS/ Ele Conference Championships. Coach Parrett has the distinction of being inducted to the 13th Region Hall of Fame for his leadership and coaching accomplishments in the 13th Region.

Coach Parrett is most thankful for all the players and coaches he has had the opportunity to work with throughout his career. For Coach Parrett the most rewarding part of Coaching is seeing the players and  coaches go on to be successful in whatever road they choose in life. 

Yours in Education and Athletics!!

 
Tanner Harris.png

Introducing Asst Coach Tanner Harris

This is Coach Tanner Harris’ 2nd year as JCHS Boys Basketball Coach.  Coach Harris was blessed to play in the Regional tourney 3 times as a player / be a part of the 13th region all “A” championship team/ elite 8 all “A” state tourney .    

Coach Harris reported, “Basketball has been a major aspect of my life for as long as I can remember. Growing up, I always played on teams throughout the community and eventually played at JCHS for 5 years. This is my second full year of coaching for the Generals and I am excited for the opportunity to continue to share my love for the sport with a new group of students. I look forward to our upcoming season and can’t wait to see what our team will accomplish this year.”
Neil Terry.jpeg

Introducing Asst. Coach Neil Terry

 My Name is Neil Terry I am one of the assistant coaches of the Jackson County High School boys’ varsity basketball team and teach history at the high school. As a player, I played five years of varsity basketball at Owsley County High School.  During my career as a player, we won two 56th District tournament championships and placed runner-up in the All-A Classic high school state tournament to state powerhouse University Heights High School.

 My prior coaching experiences include baseball and golf, but I have mostly coached basketball.  I coached basketball for three years as head coach of the boy’s middle school teams at Owsley County 2013-2016.  During this time, I was the assistant coach of the boys’ varsity basketball teams at Owsley County High School and head coach of the varsity baseball teams.  My last coaching experience was as varsity golf coach at Jackson City High School in 2019.  I want to thank everyone for this opportunity to teach and coach the student-athletes of Jackson county.  I am excited to get started and look forward to competing this season.  GO, GENERALS!!!! 
Jeanena Summers.jpeg

Introducing Asst Coach Jeanena Summers

I am Coach Jeannena Summers.  I am a graduate of the University of Kentucky and Jackson Co. High School.   I am a special education teacher at Tyner Elementary.  Before that I was blessed to play for the Lady Generals from 1999-2003.  During my time we won four district championships, four region championships, we finished KHSAA elite eight three times and was the KHSAA 2002 runner up.  I was part of the All A Classic runner up team in 2003 and  was on both of the Kentucky All A Classic State Championship teams in 2001 & 2002.   At one time  in 2002, our team was top 5 in the USA Today National Girls Basketball Rankings. I was All State honorable mention my senior year.  I played on numerous AAU teams and won several AAU state championships. I have some of my best memories and made some of my very best friends on those teams.  I had excellent role models and was surrounded by supportive coaches my entire life.  I think that is why I wanted to coach.  The gym has always felt like home to me. I want to  be able to share the fun and competitive side of basketball.  I want to be an encourager for our kids today while still challenging  them to be the best version of themselves they can be.  I want to help them to have all the amazing friendships, success, support  and memories they can during their time on the court.  I have previously helped coach some travel AAU basketball teams and coached elementary boys and girls basketball at McKee, Colony and Tyner Elementary.  

 
Kelvin Bingham

Introducing Asst. Coach Kelvin Bingham

Coach Kelvin Bingham has been coaching for 21 years.  During this time he has coached at a variety of levels including : Elementary girls and boys, Middle School girls and boys, and High School girls and boys.  Coach Bingham coaches because of his love for the kids and the game of basketball.  He also enjoys building lasting relationships with the kids.

 

 

