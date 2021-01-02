The Lady Generals will enter the 2020-2021 season ranked #9 in the 13th Region according to the 13th Region Girls Basketball Facebook group. This team is young and hungry. Leading the team as Head Coach again this year is 13th Region Hall of Fame Kourtney Tyra. Coach Tyra had the following to report on the upcoming season for the Lady Generals:
“The Lady Generals look to kick off the 2020-2021 season on January 5, 2020 versus South Laurel at Jackson County High School. After losing three talented seniors from last season, the Lady Generals look to reload and see some young talent step up. Lone senior Emily Rose will return for her final season and will be looked to for the experience and leadership she brings to the team. Juniors Natalie Carl and Eden Lakes return for their junior season. Both players bring experience for this young team. Lakes will look to run the point guard position and Carl will look to continue to be a scoring threat from behind the arc. 3 sophomores fill the roster in Madison Marcum, Addison Truett, and Kena Ward. Truett and Marcum will get their first significant varsity minutes this season and will look to help in the point guard and shooting guard positions. Ward will return bringing the experience she has under her belt and looks to be a force in the pain. Freshman Sienna Bowling, Jenna Creech, and Kylee Shannon have brought a spark thus far into the season and provide a spark for the future. 8th graders Sammie Creech, Abby Gilbert, and Anslee Nichols as well as 7th grader Shelby Berry add their names to the roster for the Lady Generals and have a great future ahead of them.
MEET the LONE SENIOR
The Lady Generals are looking forward to tipping off this season. Due to COVID regulations, there will be a limited number of fans allowed, but PRTC will be televising home games. The Lady Generals and their coaching staff appreciate your support and hope to see you back in the gym soon!”
The Lady Generals will get a real test in their home opener on Tuesday, January 5th, 2021 when they face South Laurel. South Laurel is currently considered to be tied for 1st place in the 13th Region with North Laurel. They are considered to be ranked 7th in the entire state by the Lexington Herald Leader.
