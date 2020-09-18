The Jackson County Lady Generals have 19 girls brave enough to take on the 2020 Volleyball season. Coach Sandy Creech reported, “It has been a struggle to-date trying to navigate all of the new rules and mandates thrown our way this season, but the players have taken everything in stride. Even though we were not able to get a lot of preseason workouts in, we are making the most of the time we have been given. I am proud of our players and the dedication and maturity they have displayed while dealing with less than desirable conditions. If you get a chance to come out and watch the Lady Generals Volleyball team this season, definitely make the effort.”
The team will have great senior leadership on the court this year! Seniors that will bring their maturity and experience to the Lady Generals include: Hannah Creech, Maggie Dunsil, Kelcee Gabbard, Emily Rose, Alyssa Vickers, and Makayla Vickers. Eden Lakes is the only Junior on the squad. The bulk of the team is composed of sophomores, including: Loren Burgess, Josie Halter, Abbi Judd, Madison Marcum, Madison Parrett, Mia Rader, and Serena Witt. The freshmen on the squad include: Sienna Bowling, Addison Combs, Jenna Creech, Leandra Doloff, and KInley Jones.
Legend for Team Pic:
Back Row (L-R): Madison Marcum, Jenna Creech, Eden Lakes, Makayla Vickers, Emily Rose, Maggie Dunsil, Hannah Creech, Alyssa Vickers, Loren Burgess, and Josie Halter
Front Row (L-R): Mia Rader, Abbi Judd, Addison Combs, Kinley Jones, Madison Parrett, Kelcee Gabbard, Serena Witt, Leandra Doloff, and Sienna Bowling
