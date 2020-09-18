For a while it looked like Middle School Fall Sports would be a casualty of the pandemic along with High SChool Fall Sports. Groups traveled from across the state and chanted, “Let us play,” in Frankfort. A lot of parents, coaches and players were saying it’s about more than just a sport.
Through extracurricular sports activities, parents and the school system do everything they can to provide educational opportunities to (the players), they provide networking opportunities to them, they provide future college opportunities to them, and on top of all that, it benefits their physical health, their psychological health, their emotional health. Most players just really want to have a football season because they love playing football. A lot of players feel like they wouldn’t have anything to do (if the season was canceled). It’s a fun thing to do to play with their friends. It’s like a family bond. The younger the player the more likely they are to not understand any restriction being imposed by a public health emergency. However, since the KHSAA Board of Control voted to proceed with Fall Sports and Governor Beshear did not overrule their vote, Coach Clay Dalton and the JCMS Colonels are going to try to thread the needle and enjoy their team experience as well as stay safe during the pandemic.
Coach Dalton said, “This team has a lot of potential. We have had a very productive summer considering the situation. There are some kids on this team that have a very bright future. We can compete with anyone we play and plan on winning every game. We are always looking for new members to join our team. If you are a 5th, 6th, 7th, or 8th grade student who wants to play football you are welcome to join the Jackson County Middle School Football Team.
