The Lady Colonels are looking forward to kicking off their season, even if it is a little later than anticipated. Their first game is scheduled for September 25th at home against Knox Middle. These girls have been working very hard all summer through both virtual workouts as well as socially distanced practices. Both coaches and players have had to adapt to meet safety guidelines through the pandemic. We are extremely excited to start the season and get as many games in as possible. The 2020 season will be like no other but the girls are ready to play.
The 8th grade girls are looking to improve on their 37-9 record over the last two seasons. Many of the girls have been participating in individual workouts over the summer in addition to their regular practices. This has been an incredibly hard working group of girls. We’re very proud of what they’ve accomplished so far and we’re looking forward to seeing all that they accomplish this season.
We have a lot of talent returning in the 7th grade as well as coming into the 6th grade this year. We are excited to watch both teams play this upcoming season. The 7th grade last year showed a lot of improvements for day 1 until their last game. 7th grade is a hard working group that put a lot of time in this summer. The 6th grade team shows a lot of potential and had a lot of success in the elementary school and we hope that will continue this year.
8th Grade
Shelby Berry #21
Sammie Creech #2
Abby Gilbert #20
Annslee Nichols #35
Belle Shearer #25
Larkin Vaughn #13
Maddy Woods #33
7th Grade
Kaleigh Gilbert
Bella Peters
Karli Sparks
6th Grade
Baylee Berry
Kaydence Britton
Audrey Estridge
Tatum Herbel
Kylie Moore
Amber Smith
Jacelyn Potter
