It was basically one year ago when regulation basketballs stopped dribbling and the Kentucky High School State tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The future of the 2020-2021 season was questionable at the start of the school year. However, with the support of the Governor and the Kentucky High School Athletics Association combined with the dedicated creative efforts of school systems working with local Departments of Health, here we are ready to tip-off this year’s postseason play. The Jackson County Boy’s team has seen nine games cancelled due to COVID protocols. The Lady Generals team has had two game cancellations due to COVID protocols. However, the impact of COVID is much larger than just the games that were cancelled. Not only have practices also been cancelled, the way that practices and games were conducted had to be modified. Practices were cancelled when a team member tested positive. Home teams played to a gymnasium with a maximum of 15% capacity. A coin toss started the games instead of a jump ball. This year has been challenging to say the least!
Nonetheless, the 2021 49th District Tournament will tip-off next Monday (March 15, 2021) at the Clay County High School (Host of this year’s tournament) at 6:00 pm when the Jackson County Lady Generals go into the Tiger’s den to play the Clay County Lady Tigers. The winner of this game will play the winner of the North Laurel vs Red Bird game for the championship on Friday, March 19th, 2021 (tip-off @ 7:00 pm).
The Jackson County Generals tip-off their first game in the 49th District tournament when, following the girls game on Monday, they also go into the Tiger’s den to play the Clay County Tigers (tip-off scheduled for 7:30 pm). The winner of this game will play the winner of the North Laurel vs Red Bird game for the championship on Thursday, March 18th, 2021 (tip-off @ 7:00 pm).
It is a celebration of dedication and commitment displayed by the athletes, their families, the school administrators and staff (including everyone from Coaches, Principals, Athletic Directors, to Janitors), and government officials (especially the local health departments) that we are playing these games at all. Regardless of the outcome it is the student athletes, the families, and the fans of high school basketball that should be considered the winners!
