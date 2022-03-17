The Jackson County High School baseball team begins a new season this week. The Generals are looking to build on last year’s post season success, which saw us playing in the semifinals of the region for the first time in over 30 years and fell 1 run short of making the finals of the region, which would have been the first time in school history. Even though the generals will really miss the 3 seniors who graduated last year they are returning a large majority of the players who were a part of last year’s team. We have 7 returning seniors this year which is the oldest and most experienced team I have ever coach.
We are going to be playing a really hard schedule this year to try to get us ready for the competition we will see in the district. Our district is extremely tough with both North Laurel and Clay being two of the top teams in the region. The Generals begin their season this week with a road game against Rockcastle County then play at home on Thursday against South Laurel which would be a good opportunity to come out and enjoy some high school baseball!
The roster (according to KHSAA) for the 2022 Generals baseball team is as follows:
Logan Baker, Sophomore
Canaan Browning, Senior
Braxton Clemons, Freshman
Talon Coffey, Sophomore
Ayden Collins, Sophomore
Landyn Cox, Sophomore
Carter Cunagin, Sophomore
Connor Cunagin, Freshman
Cayden Farmer, Freshman
Orrin Frost, Senior
Kaleb Gentry, Senior
Braden Gilbert, Junior
Elijah Jones, Senior
Jacob Mullins, Senior
Kyle Perkins, Senior
Tydus Summers, Freshman
Brayden Thomas, Junior
Tate Truett, Sophomore
Kolby Wells, Senior
