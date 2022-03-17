Canaan Browning.jpeg

Canaan Browning will look to add senior leadership on the field this year

The Jackson County High School baseball team begins a new season this week. The Generals are looking to build on last year’s post season success, which saw us playing in the semifinals of the region for the first time in over 30 years and fell 1 run short of making the finals of the region, which would have been the first time in school history. Even though the generals will really miss the 3 seniors who graduated last year they are returning a large majority of the players who were a part of last year’s team. We have 7 returning seniors this year which is the oldest and most experienced team I have ever coach. 

We are going to be playing a really hard schedule this year to try to get us ready for the competition we will see in the district. Our district is extremely tough with both North Laurel and Clay being two of the top teams in the region. The Generals begin their season this week with a road game against Rockcastle County then play at home on Thursday against South Laurel which would be a good opportunity to come out and enjoy some high school baseball!

The roster (according to KHSAA) for the 2022 Generals baseball team is as follows:

Logan Baker, Sophomore

Canaan Browning, Senior

Braxton Clemons, Freshman

Talon Coffey, Sophomore

Ayden Collins, Sophomore

Landyn Cox, Sophomore

Carter Cunagin, Sophomore

Connor Cunagin, Freshman

Cayden Farmer, Freshman

Orrin Frost, Senior

Kaleb Gentry, Senior

Braden Gilbert, Junior

Elijah Jones, Senior

Jacob Mullins, Senior

Kyle Perkins, Senior

Tydus Summers, Freshman

Brayden Thomas, Junior

Tate Truett, Sophomore

Kolby Wells, Senior

