The Jackson County Generals and Lady Generals 2022 golf season is underway. In the first week of action the Generals lost a close 9 hole match to Clay County High School by 7 strokes. Leading the way for the Generals was Senior Josiah Tyra who shot a 39. The rest of the scores for the evening followed with Micah Summers at 42, Tydus Summers at 43, Jude Lakes at 47, and Korey Vickers at 53.
At the conclusion of the week the team hosted our 3rd annual Jackson Energy invitational at Battlefield golf club in Richmond, KY. The Generals would like to thank all of our sponsors which included, PRTC, Lakes Funeral Home, Jackson County Bank, L&M Farms, Jackson Propane, County Clerk Duck Moore, L&J Bingham, L.L.C, New Hope Counseling and Recovery, Kentucky Farm Bureau Agent Brenda Ayers, but we would especially like to thank Jackson Energy for being our title sponsor for the event that serves as our biggest fundraising event for the year.
