The Jackson County Generals Baseball team put forth a good effort Monday night against the Clay County Tigers in the 2023 49th District Tournament. Coach Coffey reported, “Even though we got beat, I’m extremely proud of this team as they have fought through adversity all year and have the potential to be a really good team over the next few years. The Generals were never able to get much going offensively, mainly because Clay County had the best pitcher in the region going for them. Ashton Clemons pitched a good game for us, he was able to hold the Clay County offense to just 2 hits and 1 run through 4 innings. Carter Cunagin had a good game offensively and was able to come through with the only hit for the Generals. Brayden Thomas, who has been the starting shortstop for Jackson County for the past 3 seasons will be graduating this year and will be missed on the baseball field. He has been a huge part of the program and the success we have enjoyed over the past few seasons. All of the underclass men will need to step up in order to fill the void he will be leaving.”
The Generals finish their season with a final record of 8-15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.