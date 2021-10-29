The 2021 Lady Generals regular volleyball season closed out with a 17-7 record. The team finished the year ranked 4th in the 13th Region. They took their focus and energy into the 49th District tournament where they defeated North Laurel for the 49th District Championship. This year the Lady Generals hosted the 13th Regional Tournament where they had a tough draw playing 13th Region Power House Whitley County in the opening round.
The Lady Generals were defeated by 2nd ranked Whitley County in three straight games by the scores of 25-17, 25-16, and 25-19. Whitley County has continued to win and will play 1st ranked Corbin for the 13th Region Championship played at the JCHS Gymnasium this Tuesday (October 26th).
The Lady Generals will miss the leadership and play of their graduating seniors next year. The 2021 Lady Generals Seniors include Natalie Carl, Hannah Creech, Gabi Hornsby, & Eden Lakes. The Lady Generals had 6 players on the 49thDistrict All-Tournament team. Congratulations to Gabi Hornsby, Hannah Creech, Eden Lakes, Brooklyn Madden, Abby Gilbert and Jenna Creech.
Coach Sandy Kilburn-Creech reported earlier, “I am so proud of each and every one of the players from the freshmen thru the seniors. They have all played a very integral part in making this varsity team what they are at this point. THEN… you have another very important part of helping this team be what they are today and that is the parents and family that are behind these players. TTHHHEEEENNNNN…. You have that awesome group of Student/fans that followed the Lady Generals to the district tournament… Hats off to you all!!! Your dedication and school spirit was unbelievably appreciated by the players and coaches… I believe that the chant “SCOTT’S MAD” will be remembered forever!!! So, I am extending a BIG “THANK YOU” to the parents, family and the student fan section!!!!”
Lady Generals Assistant Coach Candrea Bingham reported, “Coach Sandy Creech and I are very proud of this group of girls for their hard work and dedication so far. We’ve known all along this group was special. Winning the 49th District title was a great team effort by everyone. We can’t thank the parents and fans enough for their support on Saturday.”
