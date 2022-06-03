Last week friends, family, coaches, Principal Harris and teammates gathered at the Jackson County Community Theater in the Vocational School to celebrate the career and dedication of Super Senior Blake Allen. Allen was given an offer to sign with Mount St. Joseph University and he accepted.
Mr. Harris welcomed everyone to the event. “Blake has been a crucial part of the JCHS Generals football team for the past 5 years,” Harris said. “Blake’s work ethic is integral to his success. He came back for the extra year of eligibility that was afforded to seniors of 2021 because of the disruptions imposed by COVID-19 restriction. He has worked hard on his body and his skills and that will benefit him well at the next level of competition.”
Coach Nick Sizemore referred to Blake as a “program kid”. “He is disciplined and loyal to his team and his teammates. He was the first one to arrive at team events such as practice and he was the last to leave. He immersed himself in doing what was necessary for the team and the program to be successful.”
Coach Dean Rader also spoke at the event. “It is satisfying when programs at the next level take an interest in JCHS athletes,”
Coach Rader said. “When I was restarting the track & field program here at the JCHS I immediately sought out Blake because of his demeanor and his character. What does one do to make a program better, to make your teammates better? This takes Leadership and I knew that Blake possessed those qualities. Even when Blake couldn’t participate due to injury he was still active and engaged with the team and his teammates. When you deliver an offseason packet of things a student athlete should do to prepare for the upcoming season, Blake is the kind of person that checks off every box without the need for supervision. Blake is the epitome of a “program kid.”
The Lions of Mount St. Joseph picked a winner with Allen. Lions Head Coach Tyler Hopperton enters his 6th season as Head Football Coach and his 11th overall as a member of the MSJ Lions Football coaching staff going into the 2022 Football Season. In his first 5 seasons as Head Football Coach, Hopperton has earned a 32-14 overall record (27-9 HCAC) and led the Lions to the program’s 5th HCAC Championship in 2018. Hopperton also serves as the Special Teams Coordinator and Safeties Coach for the Lions.
Quote from Coach Hopperton: “It is an honor to serve as Head Football Coach at Mount St. Joseph University. The Mount has been such a special place for my family and it is truly a privilege to lead the football program. The success we enjoy today couldn’t be achieved without the foundation that has been built over the last 32 years. We work every day to make The Mount Family proud!”
During Hopperton’s 5 year tenure the Lions have placed 73 Student Athletes on the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference All-Conference Team, including 34 First Team recipients, 2 Special Teams Players of the Year, 1 Offensive Player of the Year and the 2019-2020 HCAC Male Athlete of the Year. The HCAC has recognized 29 Lions as “players of the week”, which recognizes the top conference performers each week of the season. Coach Hopperton’s Lions have also set or tied over 30 MSJ Team and Individual Records over the last 5 seasons. In addition to recognition for on-the-field success, the Lions have also placed 63 Student Athletes on the Academic All-Conference Team during the Hopperton era.
The Lions can expect more success with the contributions of Generals Alumnus Blake Allen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.