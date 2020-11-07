The 13th Region Facebook group has published their 2020-2021 preseason top ten teams leading up to the start of the Boys’ basketball season. The Generals did not break into the top ten and will look to surprise their opponents this year. The top ten preseason teams are as follows: 10) Barbourville Tigers, 9) South Laurel Cardinals, 8) Harlan Green Dragons, 7) Lynn Camp Wildcats, 6) Bell County Bobcats, 5) Corbin Redhounds, 4) Clay County Tigers, 3) Knox Central Panthers, 2) Harlan County Black Bears, and 1) North Laurel Jaguars. (All graphics courtesy of Les Dixon and the 13th Region Boys Facebook group)

Tags

Recommended for you