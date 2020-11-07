The 13th Region Facebook group has published their 2020-2021 preseason top ten teams leading up to the start of the Boys’ basketball season. The Generals did not break into the top ten and will look to surprise their opponents this year. The top ten preseason teams are as follows: 10) Barbourville Tigers, 9) South Laurel Cardinals, 8) Harlan Green Dragons, 7) Lynn Camp Wildcats, 6) Bell County Bobcats, 5) Corbin Redhounds, 4) Clay County Tigers, 3) Knox Central Panthers, 2) Harlan County Black Bears, and 1) North Laurel Jaguars. (All graphics courtesy of Les Dixon and the 13th Region Boys Facebook group)
spotlight
Boys’ Basketball 13th Region Preseason Top Ten
- Jerry Sparks Co-Editor/Senior Reporter
-
-
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Over 1/3 of Ky. nursing homes have reported nurse shortages during pandemic; 1/6 have been short during 4 weeks or more
- COVID-19 CLAIMS TWO LIVES LOCALLY
- COVID-19 CLAIMS TWO LIVES LOCALLY
- KRDHD Lee County Free Covid Testing
- KRDHD Covid Update as of October 30th
- COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan unveiled
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
Latest News
- Leonard Horace Sexton Obituary
- Boys’ Basketball 13th Region Preseason Top Ten
- Lady Generals Ranked in 13th Region Preseason Top Ten
- Don Roy Prescott Collett Obituary
- Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly
- Raymond "Peanut" Clay Obituary
- Murderer Denied Motion for Further DNA Tests
- UpDate:Vehicle Stolen at Annville Town & Country (Sunday, November 01, 2020)
Most Popular
Articles
- Jackson County General Election Results are in...
- Marsey's Law Approved; Amendment 2 Defeated
- UpDate:Vehicle Stolen at Annville Town & Country (Sunday, November 01, 2020)
- Company Seeking 35+ Acres in Jackson County for Greenhouse: Promise of Jobs to County
- Two Positive COVID-19 Cases - Judicial Center in McKee Closed Until November 09th, 2020
- BOIL WATER ADVISORY
- White House Task Force Places KY in worst zone for coronavirus as cases keep going up; advice already implemented in state
- 2020 General Election Jackson County Results
- Norris Appears in Court Facing Alleged Strangulation and Drug Possession
- Charlene Allen Obituary
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.