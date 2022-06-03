Last week friends, family, coaches, Principal Harris and teammates gathered at the Jackson County Community Theater in the Vocational School to watch Canaan Browning sign his letter of intent to play baseball for the Patriots of the University of the Cumberlands. Browning has been exceptional playing for Coach Coffey and the JCHS Generals baseball team.
The team has been very successful during Browning tenure on the squad. During Browning 2018 freshman year, the Generals defeated North Laurel to win the 49th District Championship. During his 2022 senior year, the Generals won the very first 13th Region All “A” championship in the history of the program and also earned the #1 seed in the 49th District tournament for the first time since 1991. Browning’s talent is matched only by his dedication and commitment to getting better. Browning was a nominee for “Player of the Week” from the Lexington Herald Leader multiple times during his career.
Generals Head Coach Dustin Coffey remarked, "A huge congratulations goes out to Canaan Browning on earning an athletic scholarship for baseball. Canaan is a good baseball player, a good student, and a great young man who is very deserving of this accomplishment. The Generals baseball team will miss having Canaan on the team but we are extremely proud of him. Canaan leaves as an all-time great and we wish him the best of luck in the future with the Patriots."
Browning has decided to play baseball for the Patriots of the University of the Cumberlands. Patriot’s Head Coach Brad Shelton will be entering his 28th season as a head coach and 22nd at the University of the Cumberlands. Shelton has an overall coaching record of 951 wins and 446 losses. Shelton's 762 wins at Cumberlands makes him the winningest baseball coach in the program’s history. Shelton arrived on campus at UC in the fall of 2001, inheriting a team that was 7-34 in the previous season. Shelton directed the team to a 34-29 record in 2002. This was the biggest turnaround in college baseball (+27 victories) at any level in 2002. Over the past 21 seasons, the Patriots have become a consistent winner, playing a competitive schedule including some of the top teams in the NAIA. The UC baseball program has posted sixteen 30 plus wins seasons and six 40 plus wins seasons during that time period. Shelton has also won 6 MSC Coach of the Year awards during this time.
In 2022 the Patriots were ranked 11th in the NAIA preseason poll, but after a slow start to the season they saw themselves drop to RV for most of the season. Despite the ranking, UC finished the year 46-16 and 18-6 in conference play, at the end of the season the Patriots was second in the conference and won their second straight MSC tournament to secure one of the Mid-South's automatic bids to the NAIA Opening Round. During the Opening Round, the Pats made it all the way to the second championship game which is the closest UC has been to going to the NAIA World Series in program history. This season UC was inside the top-10 for every statistics category in the NAIA, while being first in 14 categories: Games (62), At Bats (2106), Runs (561), Hits (723), Doubles (154), Triples (17), RBIs (506), Extra Base Hits (260), Total Bases (1178), Walks (271), Sacrifice Flies (31), and Batting Average (.343). The Patriots had four First-Team All-Conference selections, five Second-Team All-Conference selections, and two MSC honorable mentions. Along with Seth Benner taking home freshman of the year, Candido Encarnacion and Sean Cheely winning gold gloves, and Coach Jared Martin taking home assistant coach of the year.
One thing is for sure, the Patriots Baseball program and team just got better when they decided to add Canaan Browning to the squad! Congratulations and Best wishes to Canaan during his journey to higher education and sports at the next level!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.