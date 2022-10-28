2022 JCHS Generals Football Seniors

2022 JCHS Generals Football Seniors (L to R): Nathan Webb (Team Chaplain) Devin Truesdale, Andrew Jones, Daelyn Dunn, Dawson Herbel, Jordan Howard, and Peyton Ward

Coach Sizemore and the 2022 Generals Football team ended their season last Friday at home hosting Caverna. The season presented a lot of growing pains for the new Head Coach and the young football program. However, there is no such thing as a situation that can’t serve as a teaching moment. Coach Sizemore is dedicated to these student athletes, this team, and our community. When asked to comment on the season Coach Sizemore provided the following response: 

“First, I would like to recognize our seniors. I have been honored to be able to coach these young men for their final year of High School. I have had many conversations with these young men discussing how the game of football is more than a game. We have had many discussions discussing what they will do following high school and what they desire to have in their futures. These young men are all on the right path for success after High School. We truly appreciate what they have contributed to this program. 

JCHS Generals Football.jpeg

2022 JCHS Generals Football team

