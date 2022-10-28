Coach Sizemore and the 2022 Generals Football team ended their season last Friday at home hosting Caverna. The season presented a lot of growing pains for the new Head Coach and the young football program. However, there is no such thing as a situation that can’t serve as a teaching moment. Coach Sizemore is dedicated to these student athletes, this team, and our community. When asked to comment on the season Coach Sizemore provided the following response:
“First, I would like to recognize our seniors. I have been honored to be able to coach these young men for their final year of High School. I have had many conversations with these young men discussing how the game of football is more than a game. We have had many discussions discussing what they will do following high school and what they desire to have in their futures. These young men are all on the right path for success after High School. We truly appreciate what they have contributed to this program.
Next, I would like to address the program as a whole. Jackson co football is going to continue to move forward. Things may not always go the way we have hoped but it doesn’t stop the process. We teach our kids to play the next play and forget what is behind them. Therefore, we have already been discussing and planning for our off-season. In order to be successful during the season you must execute a successful off season. We have many things that are coming down the pipeline for our program. Our middle school program is having many successes. We are also planning to begin a flag football league for our youth in the spring and fall.
Building is a process and doesn’t happen overnight. We will remain positive and remain hopeful for the future.”
Coach Sizemore has already shifted his focus on preparing for next season, “I have already began recruiting in the school for next year and we will begin lifting weights shortly after the end of our season. It’s going to be a process indeed but I’m willing and ready for it!”
Congratulations to the graduating seniors from the 2022 Generals Football squad. These seniors included: Nathan Webb (Team Chaplain), Devin Truesdale, Andrew Jones, Daelyn Dunn, Dawson Herbel, Jordan Howard and Peyton Ward.
