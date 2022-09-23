Last week Coach Nick Sizemore and the 2022 Generals Football team hosted Lynn Camp. The Generals played an incredibly competitive game losing by the slim margin of 6-8. Coach Sizemore reported, “We are growing as a program. One thing a coach always wants is for their team to compete. Once we start competing we will find ourselves in close games. There will be games that end like Friday’s game did but we will eventually come out on top when we compete. We showed a lot of improvement last week. This is all a part of the process.”
The next game for the Generals will be the Battle of Big Hill Bowl this coming Friday vs. Berea at 7:30 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.