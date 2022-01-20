After 19 years the Lady Generals are headed back to McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond. The last Lady General team to win the All A 13th region tournament was during the 2002-2003 season as that team went on to become runner up in the All A State Championship. Only one player on this Lady Generals team was born the last time the Lady General’s competed in the All A State tournament. After three straight years in the finals the Lady Generals finally got to punch their ticket and write their own story.
The All A region wasn’t a walk in the park for the Lady Generals from illness to games getting delayed it was anything but ordinary. The Lady Generals played their first game in the tournament on January 3rd vs Red Bird winning 81-52, but didn’t get to compete in the semi-finals until January 12th defeating Middlesbrough 59-42. The championship game would be against a very young talented Harlan Green Dragon team on Thursday January 13th. It was a battle from the tip. The Jackson County faithful showed out and the student section brought the noise to cheer the Lady Generals to victory. When the final horn sounded Jackson County was winners on the scoreboard 84-69. The All-Tournament team consisted of Seniors Natalie Carl and Eden Lakes, Junior Kena Ward, Sophomore Madison Curry, and the tournament MVP was Freshman Abby Gilbert. “Although there were only five all-tournament team awards given out it was a group effort from the top to the bottom,” said coach Kourtney Tyra. “I was really moved to tears to see this team be able to dig deep and win this tournament after 19 years.”
The team was met with fire trucks and police cars at the county line with an escort to the high school. The Lady Generals would like to thank everyone for their support this season and throughout the tournament. The Lady Generals would also like to thank PRTC for their coverage. A special thanks to Brian Murray, Mark Sulfridge, T.J. Isaacs, Justin Lakes, and Hunter Carroll. They would also like to thank Jamie Strong and the fire and police department for the escort thought the county.
They currently sit on a 13-3 record. The Lady Generals will take on North Laurel for the #1 seed in the 49th district tournament. The game will be played at North Laurel High school with games beginning at 6:00, girls first boys to follow. Tickets for the NL vs JC game have to be purchased online at https://go fan.co/app/school/KY2798. All tickets must be purchased online via GoFan.
The Lady Generals will travel to Knox Central on Thursday JV beginning at 6:00 Varsity at 7:30.
The Lady Generals will face Cumberland County in the All A State tournament on Wednesday January 26th at 10:00 AM. Jackson County High School will have 200 pre-sale tickets available.
