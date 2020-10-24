The JCMS Colonels football team is a virtual power house. The Colonels defeated Berea by a final score of 40-0 to remain undefeated 3-0 for the season. Coach Dalton reported, “We controlled the game on both sides of the ball. These kids are very confident in what they can do on the football field. We are now 3-0 and considered one of the best teams in Eastern Kentucky!”
editor's pick spotlight featured
Colonels Defeat Berea 40-0 on 8th Grade Night to Remain Undefeated
- Jerry Sparks Co-Editor/Senior Reporter
-
-
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan unveiled
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
Latest News
- Manchester Tank donates welding equipment to Campbellsville welding programs at grand opening
- Olin Skinner Obituary
- KHSAA Approves Start Dates for Winter Sports and Fall Sports Championships
- Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly
- Two Sizes Too Big
- Lady Colonels Win Most Exciting Game of Season So Far!
- Ray Pennington Obituary
- Lady Generals Host 49th District Tournament Play North Laurel for Championship!
Most Popular
Articles
- Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) Extended to Second Phase
- Sand Gap Elementary Reports a Second Positive COVID-19 Case
- Annville Resident Arrested on Laurel County on Drug Related Charges
- 89th District Representative Robert Goforth Appears in Court to Answer Indictment
- Three Jackson County Schools Report Positive Cases of COVID-19 (Incident Rate Remains Safe for In-Person Instruction)
- Lady Colonels Win Most Exciting Game of Season So Far!
- Jackson County Middle School Reports Another Positive COVID-19 Case (Friday Oct 23, 2020)
- McKee Elementary Reports a Positive Case of COVID-19
- Jackson County High School Reports an Individual who Attends or Works There has Tested Positive for Covid-19
- KSP Investigates Death In Whitley County
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.