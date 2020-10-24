The JCMS Colonels football team is a virtual power house. The Colonels defeated Berea by a final score of 40-0 to remain undefeated 3-0 for the season. Coach Dalton reported, “We controlled the game on both sides of the ball. These kids are very confident in what they can do on the football field. We are now 3-0 and considered one of the best teams in Eastern Kentucky!” 

