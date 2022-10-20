Paul Sears spinning ball.jpeg

Paul Sears

Over the weekend Jackson County lost a local basketball legend when Paul Benton Sears, age 88, of McKee, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, October 15th at Cardinal Hill Hospital in Lexington, Ky. He was the son of the late Rev. Wesley Earl and Lillie Mae Chaney Sears. Paul loved music, and was an excellent musician, playing the guitar, banjo, and mandolin as well as writing his own songs. However, Sears accomplishments and feats on the basketball court are legendary to those old enough to remember. He was a basketball hero to an entire generation of local fans and players and was perhaps only one decision away from playing on a National title team for Coach Adolf Rupp and the UK Wildcats. To many he remains the best player to ever play in Jackson County.

Paul Sears graduated from the old McKee High School in 1954. His family moved to McKee after his father became Pastor of the McKee Baptist Church in 1946. Sears began starting as forward on the McKee High School Bulldogs Varsity basketball team when he was in the 7th grade. He maintained his starting position for a total of 6 years and made the 49th District All-Tournament team each year he played. As a freshman he averaged 21.4 points/game and was already being scouted by several college programs including Wake Forest and Rupp’s Kentucky Wildcats. He led his freshman team to a season record of 26-8 as the Bulldogs (ranked as the 13th best team in Kentucky for a period) earned their first ever trip to the 13th Regional tournament.

1954 McKee Bulldogs.tiff

1954 McKee Bulldogs - their season record of 26-8 can be seen written at the top of the backboard

Lola Dean, Vola Dean, and Delores Sparks

Billy Sears, Don Smith, Charles Davis, Herman Johnson, Leroy Morris, Tuck Reese, Lewis Ray Norris, Hubert Harrison, Robert Knight, Odell Huff, WK Isaacs, Cordell Huff, Luther Little, Dallas Isaacs, Denver Isaacs, Paul Sears, Billy Marcum, and Dale Isaacs 
Paul Sears with Trophy.tiff

Paul Sears with 13th Region All-Tournament Trophy
Sears with Ball.tiff

Paul Sears