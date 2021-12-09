Coach Tyra and the Lady Generals have had a strong start to the 2021-2022 regular season. They opened the season on the road against Red Bird defeating the Lady Cardinals by a final score of 76-31. Natalie Carl led the Lady Generals scoring 22 points. Carl shot 5/8 from the 2-point field goal range and an impressive 4/5 from behind the 3-pt arc. Abby Gilbert contributed 16 points, Kylee Shannon scored 10 points and Eden Lakes scored 8 points. Gilbert led the Lady Generals in rebounding pulling down 11 boards. Kenady Ward was close behind pulling down 10 rebounds.
In the second game of the season the Lady Generals traveled to Pineville to take on the Lady Lions. The Lady Generals have played the Lady Lions a total of 23 times since 1998. The Lady Generals have only won 10 games against Pineville prior to their meeting this season. This year was a different game. The Lady Generals were dominant in the game defeating their opponent by a final score of 79-32. Several Lady Generals scored in double figures leading to the victory.
Kylee Shannon led the team with 24 points, Natalie Carl had 16 pts, Abby Gilbert with 14 pts, and Kena Ward with 11 pts.
The biggest test of the young season came on Monday night when the Lady Generals opened their home games hosting the two-time defending 13th Region Champion South Laurel Lady Cardinals. Despite the fact that South Laurel came into the game with a season record of 1-2 they were still considered a top 4 team in the 13th Region and was ranked in the Top 20 in the entire state in a preseason poll. Jackson County was considered to be the 6th rank team in the 13th Region despite being undefeated. Prior to this week’s game the two teams had played each other 23 times since 1998. Previously, Jackson County has only won 7 games.
South Laurel was obviously playing with a sense of urgency to correct their losing record (1-2) as they played aggressive from the start. The Lady Cardinals knocked down four 3-pointers in the first quarter to take a 23-13 lead at the end of the 1st stanza.
The Lady Generals struggled on both ends of the court Monday night. On the offensive end the team shot 1/16 from the 3-pt line and had 22 turnovers. The Lady Cardinals led at halftime by a score of 47-22. The Lady Generals played better in the second half but the hole was too deep. The Lady Generals were defeated by a final score of 56-85. This makes the Lady Generals season record 2-1.
Coach Tyra and the Lady Generals will need to improve their efficiency at handling the ball against a pressing defense to reduce the number of turnovers. On a positive note, there were three Lady Generals that combined for a total of 40 rebounds. Abby Gilbert led the team pulling down 16 rebounds, Kenady Ward pulled down 13 rebounds, and Kylee Shannon cleared 11 boards. This was an impressive performance by these Lady Generals taking care of rebounds. Kylee Shannon led the team scoring 16 pts followed by Kenady Ward (14 pts), Eden Lakes (9 pts), Abby Gilbert (8 pts) and Natalie Carl (7 pts).
Both teams were without valuable personnel. South Laurel was missing Rachel Pressley who was the leading scorer for the Lady Cardinals last year. The Lady Generals were without transfer Madison Curry who will not be eligible to play until December 16th.
Despite this loss, the Lady Generals have managed a strong start to the season. It is guaranteed that Coach Tyra will have this team working hard on the aspects of the game that proved problematic against South Laurel. The next game for the Lady Generals will be in the PRTC Classic this Friday (vs Owsley County) and Saturday (vs Danville Christian).
