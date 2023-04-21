The Generals fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 14-1 loss to Knox Central on Thursday. Knox Central took the lead on a double in the first inning. The Generals struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Knox Central, giving up 14 runs. In the first inning, Knox Central got their offense started when Cayden Collins doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs.
Knox Central scored seven runs in the fifth inning. The big inning for Knox Central came thanks to a walk by Brady Engle, a single by Austin Bargo, a home run by Jacob Osborne, and by Casey Bright.
Carter Cunagin toed the rubber as pitcher for the Generals. The righty lasted four innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs while striking out two. K. Lakes threw one-third of an inning in relief.
The Generals Varsity launched one home run on the day. Luke Elam had a homer in the fourth inning. Braxton Clemmons went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead the Generals in hits. The Generals were sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Elam had the most chances in the field with four.
This game was the latest loss for the Generals who have lost the six (6) games in a row following a devastating injury to a key player. The Generals are now 4-9 on the season.
Generals Head Coach Justin Lakes reported, “We’ve made some adjustments in practice defensively and offensively and its definitely starting to show. We’ve scored 21 runs in our last 4 games, largely due to us making our BP sessions a lot more challenging. We’ve got to make practices way tougher than the games. Defensively we’ve started to do the same thing. We are really putting pressure on these guys in practice and not letting them get comfortable in their reps. Although we lost to Knox Central last Thursday, our infield executed plays as cleanly as we have all season. We’ve had some hard luck with injuries. Obviously, when you lose a guy like Cayden Farmer it’s going to be really hard to replace the kind of production he gives us on the mound. Luke Elam has battled a thumb injury for a couple weeks now, Ashton Clemmons had to miss the Knox Central game with an ankle injury and Malachi Parrett also got the unfortunate news that he would need a surgery similar to Cayden Farmers to fix an issue with his elbow. It seems like we just can’t catch a break, but like I’ve told our guys many times, no one feels sorry for us. These other schools deal with the same injuries, they just have the luxury of having so many guys to choose from that it doesn’t hurt them as badly as it hurts a small school like us. They’re all hoping we’ll just lay down and feel sorry for ourselves and just hand them a win when they come into town. As long as I’m the coach of this program, there will be no “give-up” in this team. No matter how much hard luck we have, we will fight until the season is over.”
The next home game for the generals will happen when they host Hazard on Thursday, April 20th. The first pitch is set for 6:00 PM.
