JCHS Generals Baseball Logo

The Generals fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 14-1 loss to Knox Central on Thursday. Knox Central took the lead on a double in the first inning. The Generals struggled to contain the high-powered offense of Knox Central, giving up 14 runs. In the first inning, Knox Central got their offense started when Cayden Collins doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring two runs.

Knox Central scored seven runs in the fifth inning. The big inning for Knox Central came thanks to a walk by Brady Engle, a single by Austin Bargo, a home run by Jacob Osborne, and by Casey Bright.

