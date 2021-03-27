Given the uncertainty of school sports and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the JCPS District was very excited to announce there will be an Elementary Basketball Season this year!
The 2021 Elementary Basketball Season will take place beginning Monday, March 29, 2021 through Tuesday April 20, 2021. Unfortunately due to the logistics of capacity regulations being at 15% as ordered by Governor Beshear we will have to limit the participants to 4th and 5th Grade students only, with no exceptions.
The 2021 Elementary Basketball Season will include participation in the activities of Girls Basketball, Boys Basketball, Cheer, and Dance. Again, to be in compliance with Governor Beshear’s capacity regulations, all games will be held at the Jackson County High School Gymnasium.
Tickets will be sold through a voucher system, all participants will have 4 vouchers to distribute amongst family and friends. Vouchers will paid for upon arrival to the game at the Jackson County High School entry gate.
The School District will be providing all student athletes (Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball, Cheer, and Dance) with a t-shirt which will serve as the students uniform top. This will be at no cost to the student athletes.
**For March 2021 Schedule download the .docx file
Due to a shortened season all teams will be playing a minimum of 6 games. Games will be played on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday nights with the possibility of a Saturday game.
There will be no post season tournament this year, but all students will be recognized for their participation as done in previous years. The participation recognition will take place on Monday April 19, 2021 and Tuesday April 20, 2021.
