JCHS General Nick Baldwin had a number of college offers in front of him with offers to play football from seven different universities being extended. Baldwin had offers from McPherson College, Culver Stockton College, Monmouth College, Campbellsville University, Doane University, the University of Charleston, W. Va., and Thomas More University.
After talking it over with his parents and weighing all his options Baldwin made his decision and had a signing ceremony last week. Baldwin and his family are excited for him to join Thomas More University Football. Nick’s father William Baldwin reported, “Special thanks to all his friends and teammates that came yesterday and to Coach Hallock and Brian Harris for talking to everyone. We also like to thank his former coaches Travis McDaniel, Clay Dalton, and DC Turner for the impact they have made in Nick’s life too. We are looking forward to Saturday football games in northern KY this fall.”
Former Generals Coach Travis McDaniel reported, “I am so happy and proud of my former QB,Nick Baldwin, for signing with Thomas More yesterday. Nick is a hard worker who wants to be good, accepts coaching, a leader, he doesn’t care about stats, and most importantly, is a good person. Although my time was short at Jackson County, I encountered several good people and families, and the Baldwins are first class in my book. So happy for y’all!”
Baldwin’s teammate, Blake Allen, has also indicated he has committed to play for Thomas More University but he has not officially signed with them yet.
